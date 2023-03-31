Experience the bumpy road to romance in Oklahoma!

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! set the American musical theatre standard.

Starting Friday, March 31, Oklahoma! is coming to a stage near you.

Adrienne Dobson, Executive Director of The Theatre Company of Bryan/ College Station, says this is a show that everybody knows, but not everybody can actually tell you what happens in it.

“It’s a great show about the Western territory at the turn of the century,” she explained.

It has been more than 20 years since the Theatre Company has performed Oklahoma! but Dobson says they’re reviving it for the 80th anniversary of the play.

“It’s 80 years to the day when Oklahoma! opened on Broadway. About 15 years later, the movie happened which I think we’re all very familiar with,” she said.

She describes this show as “beloved.”

“There’s so much nostalgic music with it and I just thought it was such a great time to bring the show back,” she said.

The show runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 31 through April 16.

You can purchase tickets to see Oklahoma! here.

