Eyes on Friday’s storm chance, another round possible Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While most of Friday is dry, windy, and warm, we’re still monitoring a brief chance for severe weather as a lot of us are trying to get our weekend started.

A large storm system will move into the Great Plains bringing critical fire danger and an eventual severe storm outbreak from the Southeast stretching to the Midwest before Friday evening. The highest risk for severe weather ahead of the weekend is currently forecast over much of the Midwest, per the Storm Prediction Center. “Intense, damaging gusts and several tornadoes (some strong and long-track) are expected.”

For the Brazos Valley, an upgrade to a 2 out of 5 (slight) risk has come with the morning update for northeastern portions of the area.

LOCAL SEVERE WEATHER CONCERNS

Although the risk for damaging storms is relatively low, a brief, severe storm is not out of the realm of possibilities leading into the evening.

Large Hail: Isolated thunderstorms could produce quarter-sized hail, slightly larger is possible, especially across our northeastern counties

Strong Wind Gusts: Storms could produce localized, brief gusts upwards of 40-60mph. Most intense activity may be able to push out a gust closer to 60mph for a short amount of time

Heavy Rain/Minor Street Flooding : Strongest thunderstorm activity will likely be a proficient rainmaker as well. While exceptionally localized, totals could quickly pile up between 1″ and 2″, or slightly higher. Due to the heavy rain falling in a short amount of time, minor street or low-lying flooding could occur.

Lightning: Moderate concentration of lightning may postpone or delay outdoor events for as much as 1 to 3 hours as storms slowly drift south. This is a concern generally along and east of the Highway 6 corridor.

FRIDAY IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

MORNING: If nothing else, it will be a warm and WINDY Friday. Morning temperatures in the mid 70s continue to soar to about 90 degrees ahead of this front’s arrival. While a quick, passing shower is possible, you likely won’t need the rain gear through about 3pm today. More than anything else, prep for the wind and the warmth.

AFTERNOON: Gusts to 30mph+ should be expected through the afternoon, with an ISOLATED storm possible through about 4pm, especially up north.

EVENING: An approaching cold front will likely unzip the atmosphere and kick off a short line of thunderstorms. These storms will likely develop just north of or right on the northern Leon and Robertson County lines. As storms slowly move south through the tail-end of the day’s warmth, at times they will have the opportunity to become strong to severe. This is where the strong wind gusts 40mph+ and pocket change size hail concern will come into play. Highest concern for any sort of significant storm is over Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Grimes, Walker, Burleson, and northern San Jacinto county.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

As a cold front passes Friday night, drier air once again plunges into the Brazos Valley. Saturday is shaping up to be an enjoyable day for outdoor activities and events. Morning 50s turn around to the upper 70s/low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is the next day to keep the PinPoint App handy. A big return of low-level moisture will likely bring 50% coverage or even higher before the end of the afternoon. We’re still ironing out the finer details (especially concerning severe weather), but strong wind can’t be ruled out just yet.

