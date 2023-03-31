Former Texas A&M Swimmer Van Adamson Passes Away

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M men’s swimmer Van Adamson passed away Saturday, March 25 at the age of 92. Van was the son of long-time A&M swimming head coach Art Adamson and was a five-time Southwest Conference Champion.

Van made his mark on the Texas A&M men’s swimming program, as a two-time SWC Champion in the 150-yard IM in 1950 and 1951. He assisted the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a top finish in the conference in 1951 and added individual titles in the 200-yard IM and 220-yard freestyle in 1952. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in business administration.

Texas A&M has hosted the Art Adamson Invitational, one of the premier fall invitationals, annually since 2005. Van would often return to campus for the meet and always appreciated people’s recognition of his dad’s name and impact he had on the College Station community, even decades after Art’s passing. He would share stories about his father and the time he spent growing up around campus in the 30′s, 40′s and 50′s. The public pool in College Station is called the Adamson Lagoon, after Art’s influence in aquatics in the College Station Parks & Rec Department.

Van is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha Kelfer; his four children:  Doug, Elaine, Mary and Marshall, as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
ABC Cleaning is a business owned by Aiden Berryman, Braelon Ray, and Chuk Obiazi.
College Station teens receive support from community following racist texts from classmates
Due to the arrest, the freshman from Wilmette, Illinois, has been suspended from the Texas A&M...
Spencer Werner arrested and suspended for streaking prank at Olsen Field Tuesday
Part of Wellborn Road shut down after crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
DeAnna Doles coaches the College Station girls' basketball team
College Station girls’ head basketball coach DeAnna Doles leaving for Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Sean McMurry A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach
A&M Consolidated hires Sean McMurry as new head volleyball coach