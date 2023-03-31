Former Texas A&M Swimmer Van Adamson Passes Away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M men’s swimmer Van Adamson passed away Saturday, March 25 at the age of 92. Van was the son of long-time A&M swimming head coach Art Adamson and was a five-time Southwest Conference Champion.

Van made his mark on the Texas A&M men’s swimming program, as a two-time SWC Champion in the 150-yard IM in 1950 and 1951. He assisted the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a top finish in the conference in 1951 and added individual titles in the 200-yard IM and 220-yard freestyle in 1952. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in business administration.

Texas A&M has hosted the Art Adamson Invitational, one of the premier fall invitationals, annually since 2005. Van would often return to campus for the meet and always appreciated people’s recognition of his dad’s name and impact he had on the College Station community, even decades after Art’s passing. He would share stories about his father and the time he spent growing up around campus in the 30′s, 40′s and 50′s. The public pool in College Station is called the Adamson Lagoon, after Art’s influence in aquatics in the College Station Parks & Rec Department.

Van is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha Kelfer; his four children: Doug, Elaine, Mary and Marshall, as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

