Free Music Friday: Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on March 31.

Beaver and Stivers say they are a blend of Blues guitars, Soul vibes, and Rock ‘N’ Roll attitude.

The Austin-based duo is playing in College Station at the Canteen Bar & Grill Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ll be playing all kinds of originals and cover stuff about three hours out there with the full band, drums, bass, two guitars and two singers,” Stivers said.

“It’s just a nice way to get out and just relax,” Beaver added.

You can also find their music on Spotify, on their website, and on other streaming platforms.

The couple performed “One Condition” on First News at Four. Their full performance can be found below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.