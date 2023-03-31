Gloria Kennard hosts first ever Easter meal, feeding hundreds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is right around the corner and one local woman is doing what she can to feed anyone in need.

Gloria Kennard hosts her ‘God is Good’ luncheon every Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, and this year, she chose to host her very first Easter meal.

Kennard told KBTX the decision to host an Easter meal was easy.

“Well, from the other events, I had some paper plates left and some silverware left,” said Kennard. “God is so good to me. I decided I need to show more love. Easter means a lot to me. That’s what its all about: others. It’s not about Gloria Kennard. Its about helping others. So, I just do the best that I can.”

On Saturday April 1, Kennard and her volunteer crew will be feeding over 300 people free meals.

“I’m prepared to feed more. The meal includes fried chicken, potato salad, pinto beans or green beans, cake, pie, water or soda,” said Kennard. “My friends, we’re going to all get together and give the meals out and when they’re out, they’re out.”

Kennard said hosting the luncheon wouldn’t be possible without her friends that help her out, like Betsy Carpenter.

“When she said she wanted to do an Easter dinner, I said ‘lets do it’,” said Carpenter. “She said she wanted fried chicken. I asked her how many pieces, she said she’d need 600. We’re just blessed to help Gloria be the hands and feet of Christ.”

Carpenter said as prices keep rising, it’s more important than ever to help those in need.

“Any time that we can help, we really need to do so,” said Carpenter. “We can come and celebrate together.”

The event will take place at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

