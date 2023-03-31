Layden Robinson speaks to the media ahead of Spring practice #7

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Spring football continues to roll on in Aggieland. Even though the first game isn’t for five months, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says the spring practice is important to create good habits.

It’s almost the half way point for spring football in College Station as Thursday marks practice number seven.

Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart did not participate in practice and Stewart had a boot on. Coach Fisher said it’s just a tweaked ankle.

On the offensive line, Layden Robinson returns to help anchor the trenches. He could have tried his talents at the next next level, but said last season left a bad taste in his mouth and there is unfinished business to attend too.

“The energy in practice is very competitive and yesterday’s practice was the most competitive practice that we’ve had so far and that’s going to carry over to today,” Layden Robinson said. “We just want to get after each other out there. Offense versus defense.. we’ve got a lot of energy out there, and you can feel it. I’m very excited to go out there and practice today. I’m very happy about it.

“I”m excited to hear Layden say that,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I’m excited to hear that we’re giving good effort. We want execution because when pressure comes your habits are coming straight to the surface. It’s what you do on a daily basis and the more mature you are the more you understand that and you create better habits when you practice.”

Robinson said his focus this Spring is being aggressive and working on the mental side of football. The Spring Game is slated for April 15.

