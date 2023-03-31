No. 25 Men’s Tennis Hosts Saturday Doubleheader

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center versus No. 19 Florida and No. 66 Rice, Saturday, April 1, with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

The Maroon & White (11-8, 4-3 SEC) dropped a road match with then-No. 20 Tennessee (6-1) last time out. The Volunteers claimed the doubles point and continued their momentum into singles where they claimed five courts. No. 65 Raphael Perot secured the lone point for A&M on court 2, as he logged his fourth ranked dual match singles win of the season over No. 57 Emile Hudd (6-2, 7-6(5)).

“Florida has been one of our biggest rivals through the years,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They are coming off a big result against Auburn this past weekend. The teams are evenly matched so there should be a lot of excitement at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, and our team would love to see a big crowd from 12th Man to give us a boost.”

A&M holds a narrow lead in the all-time series between the SEC programs, 9-8, but the Gators (10-7, 5-2 SEC) have had the better of the Aggies in the last four matchups. Last season, the Aggies dropped a 5-2 decision in Gainesville, but the Maroon & White have proven to play Florida better at the Mitchell Tennis Center, where they hold a 4-1 record.

“Rice is a very solid team from top to bottom,” Denton said. “We will need everyone to contribute and be tough mentally in order to come out with a victory. It should be a great day of tennis, full of very competitive matches.”

The Aggies boast a dominant, 9-2 all-time advantage over Rice (11-7). A&M is on a nine-match win streak over the Owls, with the most recent matchup resulting in a 7-0 sweep at the Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2020 season.

Fans can follow the action through the live stream and live stats on our official website.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 11.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won six ranked matches this season, two of those have been in the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 38 Noah Schachter, No. 65 Raphael Perot, No. 104 Pierce Rollins and No. 113 Trey Hilderbrand.

Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

