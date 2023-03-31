No. 25 Men’s Tennis Hosts Saturday Doubleheader
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center versus No. 19 Florida and No. 66 Rice, Saturday, April 1, with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
The Maroon & White (11-8, 4-3 SEC) dropped a road match with then-No. 20 Tennessee (6-1) last time out. The Volunteers claimed the doubles point and continued their momentum into singles where they claimed five courts. No. 65 Raphael Perot secured the lone point for A&M on court 2, as he logged his fourth ranked dual match singles win of the season over No. 57 Emile Hudd (6-2, 7-6(5)).
“Florida has been one of our biggest rivals through the years,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They are coming off a big result against Auburn this past weekend. The teams are evenly matched so there should be a lot of excitement at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, and our team would love to see a big crowd from 12th Man to give us a boost.”
A&M holds a narrow lead in the all-time series between the SEC programs, 9-8, but the Gators (10-7, 5-2 SEC) have had the better of the Aggies in the last four matchups. Last season, the Aggies dropped a 5-2 decision in Gainesville, but the Maroon & White have proven to play Florida better at the Mitchell Tennis Center, where they hold a 4-1 record.
“Rice is a very solid team from top to bottom,” Denton said. “We will need everyone to contribute and be tough mentally in order to come out with a victory. It should be a great day of tennis, full of very competitive matches.”
The Aggies boast a dominant, 9-2 all-time advantage over Rice (11-7). A&M is on a nine-match win streak over the Owls, with the most recent matchup resulting in a 7-0 sweep at the Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2020 season.
Fans can follow the action through the live stream and live stats on our official website.
MATCH STATS
- Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 11.
- Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.
- Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.
- Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.
TEAM NOTES
- Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).
- Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.
- The Maroon & White have won six ranked matches this season, two of those have been in the top 25.
ITA RANKINGS
- The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.
- Ranked in singles: No. 38 Noah Schachter, No. 65 Raphael Perot, No. 104 Pierce Rollins and No. 113 Trey Hilderbrand.
- Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.
