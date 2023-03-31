Scheduling a colon cancer screening can help prolong your life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.

Angie Garcia is a patient at Central Texas Endoscopy Center. She says the screening process is really simple.

“The main thing is just the clear liquids you have to be on. The best thing to do is avoid watching TV because you’ll see a bunch of food,” she joked. “It’s just basically no solid foods the day before. Then, you take the prep that evening at 6 p.m. and the time goes by pretty quick.”

Garcia says she encourages people to get screened every single day.

“If it’s someone who has children, grandchildren, or a young person, I remind them that screenings can prolong your life. It’s just one of those normal things you have to do in life,” she said.

She says her procedure at Central Texas Endoscopy Center was quick and easy.

“It doesn’t seem like it would be, but they get you in and out really quick. Colon cancer is one that if they catch early, it’s treatable,” Garcia said.

Colonoscopies are the best method to detect colon cancer. Garcia says because we are not promised tomorrow, it’s important to take care of ourselves now.

“Anything you can do for longevity. You love your family and want to be here with them longer. It’s just one of the things you have to do. It’s just like going to get a physical every year to keep up with your health,” she said.

You can schedule an appointment with a Central Texas Endoscopy Center gastroenterologist here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.