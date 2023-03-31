S.O.S. Ministries celebrates 30 years with outreaches and fundraisers

Neighborhood outreaches are every Friday night in April
S.O.S. Ministries is trying to raise $88,000 to support their growing Children's Ministry programs.
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save Our Streets Ministries is celebrating 30 years of changing lives in the Brazos Valley, and the organization is raising awareness and funds during the month of April.

S.O.S. Ministries’ goal is to rescue, restore and release community members struggling with drugs, poverty and violence.

The community is invited to “Hit N Run” Neighborhood Outreaches every Friday night in April beginning Good Friday on April 7. The worship service starts at 7:30 p.m. at the S.O.S. Building.

During April, S.O.S. Ministries is trying to raise $88,000 to support their growing Children’s Ministry programs that serve hundreds of children throughout the community, including a weekday After School Program and weekly activities in Bryan and Hearne. All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Stylecraft Builders up to $20,000.

There will also be an online auction from April 10 to April 27 to support their Children’s Ministry. The auction will feature scenic weekend getaways, Aggie sports games, epic adventures, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Call 979-775-5357 for more information or go to S.O.S Ministries.

