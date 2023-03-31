Spring is in full bloom with these family-friendly events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring in Bryan, Texas is filled with beautiful wildflowers, exciting events, local markets, outdoor activities, and incredible weather.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fun, Destination Bryan has put together a guide for all things spring.

Enjoy a light breakfast, an egg hunt, pictures with Easter Bunny, games, inflatables, train rides, and Bryan Police Department vehicles. There will be more to explore at the Blue Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt at Sue Haswell Park. This free event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Also happening the morning of Saturday, April 1 is one of the most anticipated events of spring. The Annual Easter Celebration at the George H.W. Presidential Library and Museum is a free event for children aged 9 and under. The event includes an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, face painting, door prizes, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Get ready to rock out starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. School of Rock Bryan/College Station is bringing together 10 schools from across Texas to put on an amazing, all-ages festival featuring the best of what School of Rock Texas has to offer, hosted by three rock ‘n roll landmarks. The bands will be rotating between The Grand Stafford, The 101, and Ice House on Main.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit Scotty’s House.

Later that same day, Spring Fling is back at KinderHill Brew Lab! This family-friendly event will have lots of local vendors, cake walks, a bounce house, raffles, and the main event: collaboration beers with the KBTX Weather Team.

From wine to wildflowers, art, and music to Mexican heritage, there are plenty of events worthy of a spot on your calendar each spring in Bryan. For more spring things to do, check out the Destination Bryan website here.

