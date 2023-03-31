Structure fire leaves part of College Station home destroyed

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday afternoon, the College Station Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home.

College Station Fire told KBTX they responded at 12:46 p.m. to a home on Fredrick Court near Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road.

Officials say the fire started initially in the garage of the home, spreading to the attic.

The fire department responded accordingly, putting out both fires in the garage and the attic. There was no damage to the rest of the home.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann told KBTX the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We do believe it was started by cooking in the garage though,” said Chief Mann. “This was a wind driven fire, which can move extremely fast. So, the fact that we were able to get this out without more damage is really pretty remarkable under these wind conditions.”

Chief Mann said his crew had 24 personnel, four fire trucks and two ladders.

There were no injuries reported.

