Tornado Watch issued for Northeastern Brazos Valley counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following Brazos Valley counties:

Houston

Leon

Trinity

Robertson

Storms are expected to fire north of the Brazos Valley this afternoon as a cold front pushes through Texas, the midwest, and the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms could persist in the Brazos Valley until 9 or 10 PM.

Potential impacts include:

Isolated tornadoes

Large hail (up to hen egg sized)

Strong winds (gusts possible up to 70 mph+)

The counties included in the tornado watch are more likely to see strong winds and large hail. Storms weaken as they transition south of Brazos County.

Here is what the most-recent high-resolution model run is predicting the atmosphere will look like on Friday evening. Storms will mostly only impact the northeastern parts of the Brazos Valley.

