Tornado Watch issued for Northeastern Brazos Valley counties

By Drew Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following Brazos Valley counties:

  • Houston
  • Leon
  • Trinity
  • Robertson

Storms are expected to fire north of the Brazos Valley this afternoon as a cold front pushes through Texas, the midwest, and the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms could persist in the Brazos Valley until 9 or 10 PM.

Potential impacts include:

  • Isolated tornadoes
  • Large hail (up to hen egg sized)
  • Strong winds (gusts possible up to 70 mph+)

The counties included in the tornado watch are more likely to see strong winds and large hail. Storms weaken as they transition south of Brazos County.

What to expect this evening.
What to expect this evening.(KBTX Weather)

Here is what the most-recent high-resolution model run is predicting the atmosphere will look like on Friday evening. Storms will mostly only impact the northeastern parts of the Brazos Valley.

Storms impact the northeastern parts of the state.
Storms impact the northeastern parts of the state.(KBTX Weather)

