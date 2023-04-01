Abadie breaks school record on day one of Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- Heather Abadie broke her own school record as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up day one of competition at the Florida Relays at James G. Pressly Stadium on Friday.

Just six days after setting the school record in the women’s pole vault, Abadie cleared 14-0.5/4.28m to improve her record setting mark by a centimeter. She currently boasts the best mark in the SEC and the No. 4 clearance in the NCAA this year.

In the women’s javelin, Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild both threw personal bests to earn the 1-2 finish. Davidson’s mark of 187-3/57.09m is the second-best in school history, trailing only collegiate and American record holder, Maggie Malone. She is currently ranked No. 2 in the SEC and NCAA. Fairchild threw 181-8/55.39m to move up to No. 6 on the school’s all-time list. With the throw, she ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 5 in the NCAA.

On the men’s side of the javelin, Sam Hankins claimed the victory with a personal best throw of 235-7/71.81m. With the mark, he becomes the 11th best performer in school history, and ranks second in the SEC and seventh in the NCAA.

On the track, both 4x100m teams qualified into tomorrow’s final. The women’s team of Jania Martin, Leeah Martin, Camryn Dickson and Semira Killebrew bettered their season best to claim the second-best mark going into the final at 43.74. The men’s team of Ryan Martin, DeVante Mount, Isaiah Teer and Connor Schulman clocked, 39.46, the second-best time of the day, advance to Saturday’s final.

Teer set a big personal best in the 200m, breaking the 21-second mark for the first time, clocking 20.78 to finish ninth. Behind him, Mount also set a personal best with his time of 21.17.

In the women’s 200m, SEC Freshman of the Week, Camryn Dickson equaled her lifetime best of 23.20 to earn sixth place, while Leeah Burr registered 23.59, a personal best time.

Near the end of the evening, the men’s 4x400m team of Christian Rosales, Cutler Zamzow, Caden Norris and Thatcher Frankfather finished in 3:12.11, the eighth-best time of the night, to advance to Saturday’s final, scheduled to run at 4:06 p.m. CT.

The Aggies will start competition on Saturday at 8 a.m. CT with the men’s discus, while the women’s 100m hurdles prelims are set to begin at 11 a.m. CT.

To follow along with the Florida Relays, fans can watch the live stream on SECN+ or follow the live results provided by Delta Timing.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

