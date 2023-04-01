Aggies win opener over Ole Miss 8-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies put on a dinger demonstration to down the Ole Miss Rebels, 8-6, Friday night in the series opener at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Both the Rebels (15-10, 0-7 SEC) and the Aggies (16-10, 2-5 SEC) combined for seven home runs, including four before an 87-minute rain delay.

Jace LaViolette hit the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh right after the break. This is the second grand slam of the season, the first being hit by Austin Bost against Houston Christian on February 28th. Ole Miss attempted the ninth inning come back with a two-run homer hit by Kemp Alderman but could not quite complete.

Brett Minnich had a night, putting together his first multi-homer game of his career with two solo blasts of over 440 feet, marking the third time this year an Aggie to hit two homers in a single game. Trevor Werner also hit a longball, a solo blast to open the fourth.

Nathan Dettmer got his seventh start on the bump, striking out four and allowing four runs in five innings of work. Evan Aschenbeck entered in relief and earned his third win of the season in 2.0 innings pitched, tallying three strikeouts and giving up no runs or hits. Will Johnston tabbed his second save of the year as he gave up two runs but retiring four rebels to finish the game.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brett Minnich – 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Jace LaViolette – 1-for-4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 HR

Evan Aschenbeck (W, 3-0) – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Will Johnston – 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K, S 2

GAME SUMMARY

T1| OM 2, TAMU 0

Calvin Harris doubled to right field and Jacob Gonzalez hit a home run to bring both home.

B2| TAMU 2, OM 2

With an out, Brett Minnich hit a solo shot to the moon. Ryan Targac doubled and came home on a Jordan Thompson single to center field.

T4| OM 3, TAMU 2

With an out, Anthony Calarco hit a solo homer.

B4| TAMU 3, OM 3

Trevor Werner hit a solo dinger with no outs.

T6| OM 4, TAMU 3

Calarco lead off with a walk and advanced to second on a Will Furniss single. Peyton Chatagnier doubled down the right field line to score Calarco.

B7| TAMU 7,OUM 4

With no outs, Jordan Thompson bunted to reach first and advanced to second on a throwing error. Hunter Haas reached and went to second on an error by the pitcher advancing Thompson to third. Jack Moss was intentionally walked. Jace LaViolette hit a grand slam to clear the bases.

B8| TAMU 8, OM 4

Minnich hit a leadoff tater.

T9| TAMU 8, OM 6

Ethan Groff hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kemp Alderman hit a dinger to score two.

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M Aggies continue the series with the Ole Miss Rebels, tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On being able to get big hits…

“I think we had a lot of good at bats. We counted during the weather delay and we had 10 balls hit over 95 to 100 miles an hour and six of them were outs. Jace’s hit was big and Brett Minnich had an awesome night. I’ve never seen him hit a ball as far as he the second home run. That was great to see him do that.”

On today’s pitching performance…

“Evan Ashenbeck was awesome. I thought Nathan Dettmer did fine, but Ashenbeck came in with second and third with nobody out and pitched out of it. It was a few hours ago, but it was a huge part of the game.”

Senior outfielder Brett Minnich

On being back in the lineup…

“If feels good to be back. These guys make it easy to come back and play alongside them and so it’s an honor to be back and playing with them.”

Freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette

On the grand slam…

“I didn’t think it was out. I was trying to hustle for a double. I had no clue that ball was going to leave and it was awesome that it did. The approach to that at bat was really good. I was hunting a fastball, got one and put a good swing on it.”

Junior LHP Will Johnston

On to navigate the Ole Miss lineup…

“You can’t really think about it. I guess you have to think about a little bit of lineup management, but it’s all about making pitches. I didn’t really manage the count the count the way I wanted to tonight, but it’s all about making pitches.”

