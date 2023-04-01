A&M duo Sam Bennett and Brian Kortan gear up for Masters next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Masters golf tournament will begin on Thursday and this year Brazos Valley golfers will have local golfer to pull for.

Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett will be among the field courtesy of his U.S. Amateur play last summer. Certainly Sam’s excited to add the Masters to the list of Majors he has had an opportunity to play so far as a college golfer.

He played in the U.S. Open last summer and tied for 49th.

The pride of Madisonville, Texas, spent last week at the Augusta National Golf Club practicing with is college coach Brian Kortan. He has played in some pressure packed tournaments that will certainly be beneficial next week.

“I do feel like my experience will help. Playing in the U.S. Amateur, that semifinal match that got me into the Masters, that was a lot of pressure and then playing the weekend at the U.S. Open in Boston and making that cut,” said Bennett on Thursday. “I feel pretty comfortable with that and I won’t let that get to me and I feel like I’m experienced and I’m just ready to get out there and compete,” added the 2022 U.S. Amateur Champion.

“He can draw a lot on those, but as far as experience goes, he’s played a ton of golf, but he hasn’t played like this,” said Texas A&M Men’s Head Golf Coach Brian Kortan. “This is different, and if he can keep it to a level of simplicity, like we talk about just playing good golf and hitting good shots. And then rinse and repeat. You have to do good a lot to be successful and if he can do that he’ll be fine,” wrapped up Kortan.

As the U.S. Amateur Champion, Sam will be paired with reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick during his first two rounds of play next Thursday and Friday at Augusta National.

