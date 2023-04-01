Consol girls’ soccer season ends in regional quarterfinals

The A&M Consolidated girls' soccer team ahead of their regional quarterfinal playoff game.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEWITT, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team lost to Belton 3-0 in UIL 5A Region III quarterfinals Friday night at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

This was the first time Consol allowed a goal since district play started.

Belton’s Makenna Morrow had two goals that helped propel the Lady Tigers to victory. Her first came in the 4th minute of the game off an assist from Macee Bradford. Morrow netted her second goal 2 minutes into the second half on a breakaway.

Jareli Reyes sealed the game in the 78th minute for Belton’s third goal of the game. Consol’s best look came in the 74th minute off a free kick from Grace Tomlison.

Consol’s season comes to an end with a 17-5-3 record. Belton advances to the regional semifinals.

