Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are on the scene of a crash on Highway 6.

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

