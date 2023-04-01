Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are on the scene of a crash on Highway 6.

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Northbound SH 6, near Barron Rd. All Northbound lanes of SH 6 are shut down. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/v1NeSPedt5 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.