CSPD Annual Easter Festival brings hundreds to George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

COLLGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush Library & Museum hosted the Annual Easter Celebration in conjunction with the College Station Police Department Saturday.

The morning began with an Easter egg hunt, where children as old as nine years old cleaned up the thousands of eggs on the ground in a matter of minutes. The event also featured different activities for the youngsters including bounce houses, face painting, and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.

The celebration has been held since 1982 by the College Station Police Department, and since 1999 they’ve partnered with the Bush Library.

“It’s a family tradition for some people, looking at some of the comments and stuff so it’s pretty awesome to see the community that’s been coming to this for years and years, and seeing, me being a local, seeing families that have been coming since they were kids now they’re parents and they’re bringing their kids,” CSPD Public Information Officer David Simmons said.

The event included a raffle for several bikes and easter baskets.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.