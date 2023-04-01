Habitual Offender sentenced to 45 years in prison for assaulting a peace officer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, March 30, a man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting a peace officer in 2019.

Judge David Hilburn of the 361st District Court sentenced Lawrence Auston after a jury convicted him Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, in March 2019 a Bryan Police Officer pulled Auston over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. When the officer approached Auston’s vehicle he could smell PCP coming from the truck.

When the officer went to detain Auston, he pulled away from the officer and dove back into his truck in an attempt to flee. Auston then wrapped his arm around the officer’s head and attempted to strangle him. The officer called for backup and eventually, they were able to arrest him.

Prosecutors showed during the punishment phase of the trial that while Auston was out on bond he was arrested for driving while intoxicated while high on PCP. Prosecutors also presented evidence that while on bond Auston broke into a stranger’s home during the middle of the day.

“The defendant has a lengthy criminal history and two prior prison sentences for Burglary of a Habitation and Tampering with Evidence, making him a habitual felon,” a press release from Brazos County District Attorney Jessica Escue said.

