KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling

The event featured seven different small business vendors, a bounce house, a cake walk and, of course, a beer walk.
The event featured seven different small business vendors, a bounce house, a cake walk and, of...
The event featured seven different small business vendors, a bounce house, a cake walk and, of course, a beer walk.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sun shined brightly on KinderHill Brew Lab Saturday for its Spring Fling.

The event featured seven different small business vendors, a bounce house, a cake walk, and, of course, a beer walk.

Laura Hill, co-owner of the brew lab, said they wanted the event to spark memories of Spring festivals of their youth.

“We just remember the spring festivals when you were in elementary school that were so much fun and it’s kind of a celebration and everybody comes out, the weather is nice.”

The KBTX Pinpoint Weather team also joined in on the fun with each creating their own beer for the event.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
Navy Veteran Alex Szuch
Disabled Madisonville veteran out of $30k for solar panels never delivered
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County
Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County
College Station firefighters were on the scene of a home fire on Fredrick Court near Rock...
Structure fire leaves part of College Station home destroyed

Latest News

The celebration has been held since 1982 by the College Station Police Department, and since...
CSPD Annual Easter Festival brings hundreds to George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Thousands of people took over the Mitchell Physics Building on Texas A&M’s campus to get up...
Texas A&M Physics Festival brings science to life
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 4/1
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 4/1
DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County
Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County