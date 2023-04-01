KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sun shined brightly on KinderHill Brew Lab Saturday for its Spring Fling.

The event featured seven different small business vendors, a bounce house, a cake walk, and, of course, a beer walk.

Laura Hill, co-owner of the brew lab, said they wanted the event to spark memories of Spring festivals of their youth.

“We just remember the spring festivals when you were in elementary school that were so much fun and it’s kind of a celebration and everybody comes out, the weather is nice.”

The KBTX Pinpoint Weather team also joined in on the fun with each creating their own beer for the event.

