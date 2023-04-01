No. 2 Aggies Dominate No. 14 Tennessee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team dominated the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, claiming a 6-1 victory to open the weekend at home Friday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (20-1, 8-0 SEC) began the day claiming their third consecutive doubles point. No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing put on a clinic on court 1, as they dominated No. 39 Esther Adeshina/Rebeka Mertena (6-2). Gianna Pielet/Daria Smetannikov doubled down, as they claimed their first win as a duo on court 5 over the Volunteers’ (13-4, 6-2 SEC) Lauren Anzalotta/Catherine Aulia (6-3).

Wasting no time, No. 3 Mary Stoiana increased A&M’s lead on court 1 easing past No. 49 Elza Tomase (6-1, 6-2). No. 120 Goldsmith piled on another point for the Maroon & White, as she won in straight sets over Eleonora Molinaro on court 4 (6-4, 6-4). Tennessee struck back with a win on court 2, but Jeanette Mireles left no doubt as she clinched the match for the Aggies on court 6, besting Lauren Anzalotta (6-3, 2-6, 6-3). The coaches decided to play out the remaining courts, where the Maroon & White claimed the final two points. No. 101 Smetannikov capped off her day outlasting Adeshina in a third-set tiebreaker on court 5 (6-1, 4-6, 7-6(4)), while No. 100 Kupres rounded out the wins on court 3, as she took down No. 39 Daria Kuczer (5-7, 6-3, 6-4).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“I thought it was an excellent win today, being able to finish the match 6-1 against a solid Tennessee team I think is great for our team. I thought we played great doubles and opened singles well, I have to credit Tennessee as they fought back really hard in the second sets and made us work for it.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Sophomore Jeanette Mireles on clinching today’s matchup…

“I love getting to clinch for the team, as we all put in so much work together. Tennessee is a tough team, but being able to come away with the win is a great feeling.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host a top-five showdown with No. 4 Georgia, Sunday, April 2, at the Mitchell Tennis Center with first serve set for 12 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

No. 3 Mary Stoiana (14-1) Def. No. 49 Elza Tomase (6-1, 6-2)

No. 34 Rebeka Mertena Def. Salma Ewing (9-7) (6-4, 6-0)

No. 100 Mia Kupres (15-1) Def. No. 39 Daria Kuczer (5-7, 6-3, 6-4)

No. 120 Jayci Goldsmith (14-3) Def. Eleonora Molinaro (6-4, 6-4)

No. 101 Daria Smetannikov (11-3) Def. Esther Adeshina (6-1, 4-6, 7-6(4))

Jeanette Mireles (10-1) Def. Lauren Anzalotta (6-3, 2-6, 6-3)

Doubles Results

No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing (15-4) Def. No. 39 Esther Adeshina/Rebeka Mertena (6-2)

Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres (2-0) – Eleonora Molinaro/Daria Kuczer (2-4) unfinished

Daria Smetannikov/Gianna Pielet (1-0) Def. Lauren Anzalotta/Catherine Aulia (6-3)

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team with 15 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .975 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .941.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 15 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .875.

The Aggies boast a .933 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White have a perfect record in ranked doubles matches, 16-0.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 12-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 24-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 48 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Jeanette Mireles & Mary Stoiana are on nine-match winning streaks, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 18 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 14 ranked matches this season, eight of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 21 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept nine opponents this season.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts six singles players and three doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 3 Mary Stoiana, No. 54 Carson Branstine, No. 90 Gianna Pielet, No. 100 Mia Kupres, No. 101 Daria Smetannikov and No. 120 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 42 Goldsmith/Stoiana and No. 46 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors four times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8 and March 29.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15 and March 22.

