As Summer approaches, a new swim school focuses on swim safety

Aqua Tots in Bryan will open on June 1.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Summer is only a few months away which means many days ahead will be spent at the pool. That’s why it’s a priority to know all about swim safety.

Studies show that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children between the ages of one to four in Texas.

According to the National Institutes of Health, formal swimming lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

That’s where a new, ‘swim for life’, program comes in called Aqua Tots. Jared and Amber Salvato are the owners of the newest swim school in Bryan.

Aqua Tots is a program providing year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers.

“We teach from four months to 12 years,” said Amber Salvato. “Our journey with Aqua Tots started when I was pregnant with my daughter. We couldn’t find a swim school we’d like to put her in and we made it our mission to provide that to our community. It really is all about swim safety.”

The pair said one aspect that is comforting for parents is the experience that goes behind the instructors in the water with their child.

“All of our water safety instructors go through over 40 hours of curriculum before they ever even teach a lesson,” Amber Salvato said. “Not only are they CPR certified, but they’ll go through the Aqua Tots curriculum in and outside the water. We’ll also be co-teaching with them as they get in the water.”

Jared Salvato said the convivence of Aqua Tots is something many Brazos Valley families should look forward to.

“We have an app that everyone can download, so you can find your class times. You know, to cancel class, or schedule make-ups,” said Jared Salvato. “The program consists of six levels. They progress as your child gets older but also the strengths of your child and where they’re at in the pool.”

Aqua Tots will begin swimming lessons on June 1.

The facility is currently under construction at 3153 Wildflower Dr., in Bryan located in the same shopping center as Target.

For more information or to register your child with Aqua Tots, click here.

