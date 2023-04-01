Texas A&M Physics Festival brings science to life

Thousands of people took over the Mitchell Physics Building on Texas A&M’s campus to get up close and personal with science in a fun and entertaining way
By Alex Egan
Published: Apr. 1, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people took over the Mitchell Physics Building on Texas A&M’s campus to get up close and personal with science in a fun and entertaining way.

A&M students showed dozens of different experiments and allowed attendees to interact with and gain an appreciation for some of the different ways physics work.

Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova said the goal of the festival is to provide a learning opportunity, even if kids don’t realize it.

“Some of these children don’t even have access to science in a fun and entertaining way. And I think it’s really important to enjoy it, first of all, to enjoy it and when you enjoy it you get interested and you learn,” Erukhimova said.

The event also featured several speakers and culminated with a depth charge explosion demonstration.

