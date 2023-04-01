Two Aggies Crack Top 10 at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park and incoming freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio both finished inside the top 10 on Saturday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

Fernández García-Poggio shot a 1-under 71 in the final round, one of only three golfers to shoot under par on Saturday, to secure sole possession of fourth in the final standings and a 54-hole score of 3-under 213. The No. 7 amateur in the world was the youngest golfer inside the top four.

Fernández García-Poggio was 2-over heading into the final four holes, but the soon-to-be freshman birdied No. 15 and then finished off her week with a chip-in birdie on No. 17 and a 30+ foot putt off the green for birdie on No. 18 that electrified the Augusta National crowd.

Park went 1-over 73 in the last 18 with four birdies. The Carrollton, Texas, native finished the tournament with a 1-over 217. The senior tied for the fourth-best score of any American in the field.

Texas A&M and Stanford were the only schools with two golfers in the top 10 of the ANWA.

