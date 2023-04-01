Two Aggies Crack Top 10 at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park and incoming freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio both finished inside the top 10 on Saturday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

Fernández García-Poggio shot a 1-under 71 in the final round, one of only three golfers to shoot under par on Saturday, to secure sole possession of fourth in the final standings and a 54-hole score of 3-under 213. The No. 7 amateur in the world was the youngest golfer inside the top four.

Fernández García-Poggio was 2-over heading into the final four holes, but the soon-to-be freshman birdied No. 15 and then finished off her week with a chip-in birdie on No. 17 and a 30+ foot putt off the green for birdie on No. 18 that electrified the Augusta National crowd.

Park went 1-over 73 in the last 18 with four birdies. The Carrollton, Texas, native finished the tournament with a 1-over 217. The senior tied for the fourth-best score of any American in the field.

Texas A&M and Stanford were the only schools with two golfers in the top 10 of the ANWA.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
Navy Veteran Alex Szuch
Disabled Madisonville veteran out of $30k for solar panels never delivered
College Station firefighters were on the scene of a home fire on Fredrick Court near Rock...
Structure fire leaves part of College Station home destroyed
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Aggies Take Game Two, 3-1, Even Series with No. 3 Tennessee
Blair Named to 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class
Aggies win opener over Ole Miss 8-6