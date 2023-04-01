Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County

DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County
DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS is investigating a double fatal crash in Grimes County.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8 am Saturday morning.

The wreck happened on SH 249 at FM 1774.

The highway has been reopened after it was shut down during the investigation.

DPS has not released any more information about what caused the accident or those involved.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
Navy Veteran Alex Szuch
Disabled Madisonville veteran out of $30k for solar panels never delivered
College Station firefighters were on the scene of a home fire on Fredrick Court near Rock...
Structure fire leaves part of College Station home destroyed
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes

Latest News

On Thursday, March 30, Lawrence Auston was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being...
Habitual Offender sentenced to 45 years in prison for assaulting a peace officer
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
Weekend Weather Update - March 31
Weekend Weather Update - March 31
The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for all Brazos Valley counties
Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire