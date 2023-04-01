Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS is investigating a double fatal crash in Grimes County.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8 am Saturday morning.

The wreck happened on SH 249 at FM 1774.

The highway has been reopened after it was shut down during the investigation.

DPS has not released any more information about what caused the accident or those involved.

