19-year-old arrested in murder investigation in Giddings

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Giddings Police Department in Lee County has announced the arrest of a 19-year-old in a murder investigation.

Police said on Saturday they, along with the Texas Rangers, arrested Humberto Alejandro Amezcua-Serrano and charged him with murder.

The arrest is linked to the homicide that happened last Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Police have not identified the victim and said they are not sharing any other details in an effort to “maintain the integrity of the case.”

