Brazos Valley celebrities compete in Health For All dance competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People were moving and grooving for a fundraiser benefiting Health For All Saturday night.

“Dance For The Health of It!” is a dance competition featuring some well-known members of the community. “his year’s theme is “A Night at the USO is the place to be.” The event started in 2010 but it has taken some years off for changes, Liz Dickey, executive director for Health for All said. Since then Dickey said there have been three solid years with Saturday being the most “amazing” yet.

Proceeds from Dance For The Health of It! will go to provide and expand access to free, high-quality, and comprehensive, primary and preventive health care for low-income, medically uninsured individuals in the Brazos Valley.

“We want to beat last year,” Dickey said. “We are hoping to raise $50,000 tonight and we are well on our way.”

Dickey said it’s incredible to see some well-known members of the community dance for people they don’t even know. The event is a way to connect with the community and show them how life-changing a small donation can be.

“That’s what these dancers are doing they’re getting up and having a good time and making it ok to talk about something that we don’t want to think happens in this community,” Dickey said.

Dancers compete in various categories such as best costume and most entertaining that are chosen by a group of judges, Dickey said.

“Then we have the people’s choice which is literally the people in attendance who get to vote at the end of the night and pick,” Dickey said. “Then we have the Health for All Champion they are the big mirror ball winner, they are the person who raises the most money.”

KBTX anchor Katie Aupperle participated in the competition. Aupperle won the award for people’s choice.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.