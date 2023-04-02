Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A fire at the Vintage Apartments at 1101 Southwest Parkway in College Station is now under control.

Firefighters arrived at the complex within five minutes of receiving the call at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment in Building No. 11 with another receiving smoke and water damage.

Firefighters told KBTX’s Rusty Surette there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

