Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday

Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning....
Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning. (Photo: Rusty Surette)(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A fire at the Vintage Apartments at 1101 Southwest Parkway in College Station is now under control.

Firefighters arrived at the complex within five minutes of receiving the call at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment in Building No. 11 with another receiving smoke and water damage.

Firefighters told KBTX’s Rusty Surette there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County
Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes
College Station firefighters were on the scene of a home fire on Fredrick Court near Rock...
Structure fire leaves part of College Station home destroyed

Latest News

Severe weather concerns Sunday afternoon for the Brazos Valley
Scattered storms could bring large hail concerns Sunday afternoon
People were moving and grooving for a fundraiser benefiting Health For All Saturday night.
Brazos Valley celebrities compete in Health For All dance competition
Gary Blair named to Hall of Fame
Blair Named to 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class
Aggies Take Game Two, 3-1, Even Series with No. 3 Tennessee
Aggies Take Game Two, 3-1, Even Series with No. 3 Tennessee