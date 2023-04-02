First Baptist Church College Station celebrates 100 years of ministry

The church was founded April 8th, 1923
First Baptist College Station
First Baptist College Station(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -First Baptist Church College Station commemorated 100 years of ministry and service to the community over the weekend.

The celebrations began with a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday at Georgie K. Fitch Park, followed by lunch on the park grounds. The church’s ReConnect event also took place on Saturday, featuring a Ministry Fair, tables with memories and artifacts, commemorative t-shirts, and Christmas ornaments. Attendees had the opportunity to record video tributes, share stories, and capture memories about FBC.

On Sunday, church members gathered for fellowship over doughnuts and coffee before attending a combined worship service with former ministers, a combined choir, a praise team, an orchestra, and surprise videos, including words of encouragement from former pastors Dr. Malcome Bane & Dr. Rodney McGlothlin.

Following worship, a catered BBQ meal and cake were served to celebrate.

Dr. Troy Allen, the current pastor expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined in the celebrations and says the church is looking forward to continuing to serve the community for many more years.

“A hundred years ago, things were drastically different. The City of College Station didn’t even exist; it was just a place on the map. It wasn’t incorporated until 1938. When you consider the history of churches in America, there is a long history, but few have reached the century mark. To have a mark and a place in a city, and to have influenced things for the Kingdom of God for as long as we have, is powerful,” says Allen.

“A hundred years of church history, of any size, is impressive. But what’s more impressive is to see the hand of God that has been on this particular congregation throughout its hundred-year history. That’s really what this weekend is about. Celebrating not just our existence, but the fact that 2200 people have given their lives to Jesus through the ministry of this church and the four churches that we have planted out of it,” Allen said. “We’re also celebrating the mission work that we’re doing here locally and around the world. So it’s much bigger than just First Baptist College Station.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday
Several northern Brazos Valley counties added under a tornado watch. The watch expires at 11 PM...
Tornado Watch issued for the northern Brazos Valley
Early Afternoon Severe Weather Update 4/2
Early Afternoon Severe Weather Update
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham