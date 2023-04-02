First Baptist Church College Station celebrates 100 years of ministry

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -First Baptist Church College Station commemorated 100 years of ministry and service to the community over the weekend.

The celebrations began with a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday at Georgie K. Fitch Park, followed by lunch on the park grounds. The church’s ReConnect event also took place on Saturday, featuring a Ministry Fair, tables with memories and artifacts, commemorative t-shirts, and Christmas ornaments. Attendees had the opportunity to record video tributes, share stories, and capture memories about FBC.

On Sunday, church members gathered for fellowship over doughnuts and coffee before attending a combined worship service with former ministers, a combined choir, a praise team, an orchestra, and surprise videos, including words of encouragement from former pastors Dr. Malcome Bane & Dr. Rodney McGlothlin.

Following worship, a catered BBQ meal and cake were served to celebrate.

Dr. Troy Allen, the current pastor expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined in the celebrations and says the church is looking forward to continuing to serve the community for many more years.

“A hundred years ago, things were drastically different. The City of College Station didn’t even exist; it was just a place on the map. It wasn’t incorporated until 1938. When you consider the history of churches in America, there is a long history, but few have reached the century mark. To have a mark and a place in a city, and to have influenced things for the Kingdom of God for as long as we have, is powerful,” says Allen.

“A hundred years of church history, of any size, is impressive. But what’s more impressive is to see the hand of God that has been on this particular congregation throughout its hundred-year history. That’s really what this weekend is about. Celebrating not just our existence, but the fact that 2200 people have given their lives to Jesus through the ministry of this church and the four churches that we have planted out of it,” Allen said. “We’re also celebrating the mission work that we’re doing here locally and around the world. So it’s much bigger than just First Baptist College Station.”

