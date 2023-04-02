Grimes County hosts grand opening & ribbon cutting for new animal rescue shelter

Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter in Anderson
Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter in Anderson(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -After over seven years of planning, fundraising, and construction, the Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday.

The facility is located next to the Grimes County Justice Center in Anderson.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth, Commissioner David Tullos, Sheriff Don Sowell, and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller were among the elected officials in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

Grimes County Animal Rescue Board President Kristin Carrell spoke about the need for the shelter, saying, “This is something that is desperately needed in our county, and we have individuals and other private groups that have worked on rescue here. But, you know, this is the first time we have had a building, a headquarters that we can work out of. So, for a need that is so great in our community, this is a big step that we can take towards finally tackling that problem, starting at the root of the problem, which is spays and neuters, and of course, then getting these animals good homes and getting them off the streets here in Grimes County.”

Carrell expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “We’re extremely grateful to have a community that has supported us from the beginning and given us the ability to build this shelter. Having the chance to open it up and let them see what they’ve helped us create is something we’re really excited about.”

