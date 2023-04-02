Man sentenced to prison for two felonies in Waller County

This week, a jury in Waller County found Ronnie McDonald, Jr., 42, guilty of felony Sexual Assault and felony Prohibited Sexual Conduct.
Ronnie McDonald, 42, was found guilty of two felony counts.
Ronnie McDonald, 42, was found guilty of two felony counts.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A jury in Waller County last week found Ronnie McDonald, Jr., 42, guilty of felony Sexual Assault and felony Prohibited Sexual Conduct.

He was sentenced to 38 years by visiting Judge Terry Flenniken in the 506th Judicial District Court of Waller County.

According to the District Attorney, McDonald appeared for the first day of his trial on March 27, 2023, when a jury was seated.

When the trial resumed on Tuesday, McDonald did not make an appearance and his whereabouts were unknown.

Since he appeared on the first day, the trial was allowed to continue and on Wednesday, March 29, a Waller County jury found him guilty of both counts.

McDonald was captured Thursday before his sentencing Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating a double fatality in Grimes County
Two dead following multi-vehicle accident in Grimes County
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning....
Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday

Latest News

This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
Sunday Midday Weather Update - April 2
Sunday Midday Weather Update - April 2