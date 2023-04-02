Man sentenced to prison for two felonies in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A jury in Waller County last week found Ronnie McDonald, Jr., 42, guilty of felony Sexual Assault and felony Prohibited Sexual Conduct.

He was sentenced to 38 years by visiting Judge Terry Flenniken in the 506th Judicial District Court of Waller County.

According to the District Attorney, McDonald appeared for the first day of his trial on March 27, 2023, when a jury was seated.

When the trial resumed on Tuesday, McDonald did not make an appearance and his whereabouts were unknown.

Since he appeared on the first day, the trial was allowed to continue and on Wednesday, March 29, a Waller County jury found him guilty of both counts.

McDonald was captured Thursday before his sentencing Friday.

