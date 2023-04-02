Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
STAAR Testing
Students prepare for STAAR test, Districts work to understand changes
Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
Firefighters respond to fire at the Village Apartments in College Station early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battle early morning fire at College Station apartment complex Sunday

Latest News

Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar
Grimes County Animal Rescue Shelter in Anderson
Grimes County hosts grand opening & ribbon cutting for new animal rescue shelter