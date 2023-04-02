One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham

The violence erupted Saturday night outside a home near the Texas National Guard building and VFW hall.
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green Street.
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green Street.(Photo courtesy James and Gina Draehn)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham police department says one person was killed, and another person was injured Saturday night during a birthday party at a home in the 1200 block of E. Tom Green Street near Woodson Lane.

It happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. and police say when they arrived on the scene they found numerous teenagers and parents fleeing the area.

Two victims were found and treated by off-duty paramedics until Washington County EMS arrived.

They were both rushed to Baylor Scott & White where one victim was treated and released and the other passed away.

At this time, police are not sharing the age of the deceased or their hometown.

Several neighbors in the area tell KBTX that there were several suspects involved and they fired multiple shots toward the home from across the street near a VFW hall.

A motive is unknown but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with Information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.

