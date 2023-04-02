Police investigate shooting at College Station house party

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police were first notified of a gunshot victim who arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot while attending a house party in the 2000 block of Moses Creek Court near Rock Prairie Road and William D Fitch Parkway.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover following surgery, said police.

In a statement, College Station Police say evidence was collected from the scene, but no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 and reference case number #2023-002810.

Authorities are also requesting that attendees of the house party and neighbors with surveillance or doorbell cameras in the area provide any footage that may assist in identifying the suspect.

Police believe the incident to be isolated and have confirmed that there is no danger to the public.

