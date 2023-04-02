Scattered storms could bring large hail concerns Sunday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As unstable Gulf of Mexico air rushes back into the Brazos Valley Sunday, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the following risk categories over the area:

2 out of 5 “scattered” Risk through Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Northern Houston Counties

“Hatched” hail risk through Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties for a 10% or greater probability of 2″ diameter hail within 25 miles of a point

1 out of 5 “isolated” Risk for a majority of the Brazos Valley along or north of the Hwy 290 and 105 corridors

The Storm Prediction Center's outlook for potential severe weather Sunday in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Activity through the afternoon is expected to be isolated in nature as storms develop across the north and western Brazos Valley. These would likely bring the most significant severe weather concerns of the day. As late afternoon transitions to evening, storm activity is expected to cluster while moving through the east-northeast reaches of the area. Below are the severe weather concerns, listed from highest to lowest:

LARGE, POTENTIALLY DESTRUCTIVE, HAIL: As large as a golf ball (1.75″ diameter) to the size of a chicken egg (2″ diameter)

STRONG, ISOLATED WIND GUSTS : Upwards of 50-65mph in the most intense storms of the day

POSSIBLE TORNADO: The most significant storms of the day will be rotating to produce a large hail threat. This could also allow a tornado potential to form

LIGHTNING: Intense lightning will be associated with any significant storm. At the least, this will disrupt outdoor Sunday afternoon events and plans

Latest version of what radar could look like this afternoon through evening for the Brazos Valley.

Isolated storms capable of large, destructive hail (up to golf ball size or so) have a window of 3 to 7pm.



Not perfect, but gives us an idea of active hours may look like pic.twitter.com/L2nmFZhrOQ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 2, 2023

By sunset, stormy weather is expected to clear the Brazos Valley ending the severe weather concerns for the day. Active weather in North Texas will slide to the east-southeast late tonight toward Arkansas and Louisiana. The tail end of this cluster of storms is expected to pass just northeast of Leon, Houston, and Trinity Counties, but could bring more storms and a very isolated severe wind concern closer to 10 p.m.

