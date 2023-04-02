Tornado Watch issued for the northern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for several northern Brazos Valley counties. This watch expires at 11 PM Sunday night. The counties included in the watch are listed below:

Leon

Milam

Robertson

It is possible that more counties are added to the watch throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. The largest hazard continues to be the risk of large hail. Isolated large hail up to apple size is possible. Winds could also gust up to 70 mph in some regions. Isolated tornadoes are also possible tonight.

Brazos County included in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. (KBTX Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center also updated its severe weather outlook on Sunday afternoon. Most of the Brazos Valley is now included in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The threat is slowly moving southward. If thunderstorms do decide to start this afternoon, there could be very large hail across the Brazos Valley. The following image shows the outlook for each hazard.

Hail continues to be the main concern tonight. However, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible as well. (KBTX Weather)

As unstable Gulf of Mexico air rushes back into the Brazos Valley Sunday, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the following risk categories over the area:

2 out of 5 “scattered” Risk through Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Northern Houston Counties, extending south to the Highway 21 corridor

“Hatched” hail risk through Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties for a 10% or greater probability of 2″ diameter hail within 25 miles of a point

1 out of 5 “isolated” Risk for a majority of the Brazos Valley along or north of the Hwy 290 and 105 corridors

Latest update from the Storm Prediction Center on where severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon and evening. (KBTX)

Activity through the afternoon is expected to be isolated in nature as storms develop across the north and western Brazos Valley. These would likely bring the most significant severe weather concerns of the day. As late afternoon transitions to evening, storm activity is expected to cluster while moving through the east-northeast reaches of the area. Below are the severe weather concerns, listed from highest to lowest:

LARGE, POTENTIALLY DESTRUCTIVE, HAIL: As large as a golf ball (1.75″ diameter) to the size of a chicken egg (2″ diameter)

STRONG, ISOLATED WIND GUSTS : Upwards of 50-65mph in the most intense storms of the day

POSSIBLE TORNADO: The most significant storms of the day will be rotating to produce a large hail threat. This could also allow a tornado potential to form

LIGHTNING: Intense lightning will be associated with any significant storm. At the least, this will disrupt outdoor Sunday afternoon events and plans

Just in from @NWSSPC: Tornado Watch will likely be issued this afternoon for North & Central Texas. Current area outlined is just north of the Brazos Valley. This may clip some of our most northern counties.



Multiple areas of storms fire next few hours across Texas #txwx pic.twitter.com/aTq8TVi7S7 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 2, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center mentioned that they were monitoring the afternoon’s potential for storm development. At last check, there was a 40% chance of a watch of some sort being issued for the Brazos Valley. To the north of the area, there is a likely 95% chance that a tornado watch will be issued for much of North and Central Texas. The outlined area did not include any local counties, but this could catch at least a few of them once it is issued.

View of atmosphere over #bcstx this afternoon, courtesy @TAMUMeteorology



Clouds holding a lid on for the time. atmosphere is bouncy. Top right squiggly line confirms the thought of potential large hail if a storm can truly break free. Overall tornado concern not high, not zero pic.twitter.com/dpHDoG8iYw — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 2, 2023

By sunset, stormy weather is expected to clear the Brazos Valley ending the severe weather concerns for the day. Active weather in North Texas will slide to the east-southeast late tonight toward Arkansas and Louisiana. The tail end of this cluster of storms is expected to pass just northeast of Leon, Houston, and Trinity Counties, but could bring more storms and a very isolated severe wind concern closer to 10 p.m.

