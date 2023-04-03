Add a creative spin to your family’s Easter baskets

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is almost here, and baskets for the family remain a staple. This year, there are many ways to put a creative twist on them.

It starts with what you put the items in. Bridget Mais, the owner of Learning Express Toys of College Station, said reusable items are the way to go. Along with baskets, parents can create Easter bags, crates, buckets, totes, backpacks and lunch kits.

Things like bags and totes can be reused to carry toys or essentials throughout the summer. Buckets and totes can be used to organize and store things like cleaning supplies.

“You can turn anything into an Easter surprise,” Mais said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The next step is knowing what to put in the Easter baskets, bags or crates. Mais has a list of top items that will be enjoyable for kids that exceed candy. Some of those include:

  • Chalk
  • Card games
  • Toy slugs
  • Bubbles
  • Bathtub paint
  • Puzzles
  • Fidget jewelry
  • Squishmallows
  • Jellycat bunnies
  • Hand puppets
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

There are also many gift options for teens and adults like belt bags and clear purses with removable straps for the ladies along with pet rocks and Speks for men. Plant parenting books with matching jellycats and body wash-infused sponges are other options that anyone can enjoy.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Games also add a fun and interesting touch. Mais said games and activities can be fun to do on Easter since families will be together. Some of Mais’ top picks include:

  • Flippin’ Rings
  • Bluetooth karaoke microphones
  • Freeze Dance with Chilly
  • Cowpie Catapults
  • Chunky Monkey Business
  • Mind the Gap

More ideas can be found on Learning Express Toys’ website, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube channel. You can also shop in person at 1505 University Drive East in suite 130 in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
No further severe weather this evening
Tornado Watch expired for the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

Parents Collin and Kim Weiser say they weren’t expecting to expand their family when they found...
Huntsville community rallies around couple of child diagnosed with life threating disorder
Huntsville community rallies around couple of child diagnosed with life threating disorder
Huntsville community rallies around couple of child diagnosed with life threating disorder
Sunday Night Weather Update - April 2
Sunday Night Weather Update - April 2
First Baptist Church College Station celebrates 100 years of ministry
First Baptist Church College Station celebrates 100 years of ministry