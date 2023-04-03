Add a creative spin to your family’s Easter baskets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is almost here, and baskets for the family remain a staple. This year, there are many ways to put a creative twist on them.

It starts with what you put the items in. Bridget Mais, the owner of Learning Express Toys of College Station, said reusable items are the way to go. Along with baskets, parents can create Easter bags, crates, buckets, totes, backpacks and lunch kits.

Things like bags and totes can be reused to carry toys or essentials throughout the summer. Buckets and totes can be used to organize and store things like cleaning supplies.

“You can turn anything into an Easter surprise,” Mais said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The next step is knowing what to put in the Easter baskets, bags or crates. Mais has a list of top items that will be enjoyable for kids that exceed candy. Some of those include:

Chalk

Card games

Toy slugs

Bubbles

Bathtub paint

Puzzles

Fidget jewelry

Squishmallows

Jellycat bunnies

Hand puppets

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

There are also many gift options for teens and adults like belt bags and clear purses with removable straps for the ladies along with pet rocks and Speks for men. Plant parenting books with matching jellycats and body wash-infused sponges are other options that anyone can enjoy.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Games also add a fun and interesting touch. Mais said games and activities can be fun to do on Easter since families will be together. Some of Mais’ top picks include:

Flippin’ Rings

Bluetooth karaoke microphones

Freeze Dance with Chilly

Cowpie Catapults

Chunky Monkey Business

Mind the Gap

More ideas can be found on Learning Express Toys’ website, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube channel. You can also shop in person at 1505 University Drive East in suite 130 in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.