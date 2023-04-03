Aggie veterans showcase research at Texas A&M

Student veterans showcase their research their research projects.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M hosted a Veteran Research Showcase April 3 and 4 to highlight veteran’s research.

A poster exhibition was displayed with each student’s work and a QR code where students can watch video presentations of the project and vote for their favorite. Set up in the 12th Man Hall inside the Memorial Student Center at A&M, the winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

For more information, click here.

