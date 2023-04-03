Bryan ISD to take STAAR test concerns to legislatures

The Texas STAAR redesign was implemented by HB 3906 in 2019.
The Texas STAAR redesign was implemented by HB 3906 in 2019.(KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the state are gearing up for the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test. This year though, the required exam will look a lot different.

The STAAR test has been around since 2012, but the Texas legislature passed House Bill 3906 in 2019, which provided for the redesign of the STAAR test. Two main changes include how the test is given and when results are expected. This has left many school districts frustrated.

Bryan ISD held a School Board meeting on Monday afternoon, and one item on the agenda sought to get clarification on the future of STAAR tests.

Ruthie Waller, a member on the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, is familiar with the planning and teaching that goes into preparing students for the test.

“I went to school here. I was a parent here. I was a teacher, a coach, an administrator,” said Waller. “Now I’m on the board. It’s heartbreaking to see the way that the [Texas Education Agency] has implemented the STAAR for the next year on. It’s so confusing. It’s one, confusing to the students and of course, then the teachers.”

The new STAAR test format will be fully online and no more than 75% of the test can be multiple choice. The remaining 25% of the test will be new question types, which is a current unknown for teachers.

“Teachers won’t know how to prepare their students. The students won’t be getting their scores until next year,” said Waller. “It’s a lot that we aren’t used to.”

The online factor delays response time for the districts in receiving their students’ assessments. Waller said this is a challenge for districts because those tests tell parents if their child needs additional instruction.

“We think it’s great for students to learn different questions and we appreciate that,” said Barbara Ybarra, Bryan ISD Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “But, what we’re seeing is it takes quite a bit of time for students to adjust to those new question types. We just want to make sure they feel prepared without any overlay concerns.”

Ybarra brought a resolution on the STAAR test in front of board members on Monday’s meeting.

“The resolution asks the legislature, as well as Texas Education Agency, to take a look at those legislative priorities. Let’s look at a hold harmless year, lets see ways to make sure students are adequately prepared for this new assessment,” said Ybarra.

Another piece is Bryan ISD’s frustration with the rating system. This means districts can score lower even if they’ve exceeded requirements. For instance, Bryan ISD received a B+ last school year. In the future, Bryan ISD could do even better and still receive a whole letter grade lower.

Bryan ISD officials will go to the Capitol and bring concerns in front of legislatures on April 28.

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
No further severe weather this evening
Tornado Watch expired for the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

Monday Evening Weather Update - April 3
Monday Evening Weather Update - April 3
Student veterans showcase their research their research projects.
Aggie veterans showcase research at Texas A&M
Aggie Baseball picks up first conference series win over Ole Miss
Aggie Baseball picks up first conference series win over Ole Miss
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)