Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Snook

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night.

According to scanner reports, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. in an area south of Snook.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and a news release with more details should be released sometime Monday morning.

