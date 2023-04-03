Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Snook
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office tells KBTX more details will be shared on Monday.
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night.
According to scanner reports, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. in an area south of Snook.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and a news release with more details should be released sometime Monday morning.
