Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Snook

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office tells KBTX more details will be shared on Monday.
File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night.

According to scanner reports, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. in an area south of Snook.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and a news release with more details should be released sometime Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
The Northbound lanes of the highway are shut down
Crash shuts down Northbound Hwy 6 lanes
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party

Latest News

The fire happened on Moonlight drive near High Country Drive in Brazos County.
Two displaced following home fire in north Brazos County
Until 1 AM tonight
Tornado Watch issued for north central Brazos Valley
Police have not identified the victim and said they are not sharing any other details in an...
19-year-old arrested in murder investigation in Giddings
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham