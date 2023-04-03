Chilifest begins cleanup after large turn out

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Fences came down, posters and banners were removed, and builds crafted by Texas A&M students were demolished Monday morning after Chilifest weekend.

It’s a scene the Snook community has seen every year since the music festival began in the 90′s. This year was no different, the event saw a large turnout of people there to listen to live music or compete in the festival’s build competition. To make sure the festival runs smoothly law enforcement create a plan and every year, and partner with TNT Security Solution.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said this year was one of the largest crowds the sheriff’s department has dealt with in years, but there were no safety issues.

“We have law enforcement at all the intersections, all over the grounds,” Hermes said. “We have communications to where we can actually if they get in a bind, they get hurt, unfortunately, we do have fights there, but we make sure we have law enforcement close by where they can get with them and help them out if any way we can.”

A temporary jail site was set up two miles from the festival that brought only 11 detainees over the weekend, Hermes said.

“We had some that were in possession of drugs that were arrested, but we try our best to make sure that we don’t have that coming into the site,” Hermes said. “But most of the arrests that we have are public intoxication.”

In the past, Hermes said most arrests have been for intoxicated drivers, however, that has decreased by the year with no arrests made by the sheriff’s office during this year’s festival.

“Now with the Uber rides, the buses it has helped us out tremendously, but most of that, 90% of that probably doesn’t happen anymore, so we get people out of there in a safe manner and we’re not having to deal with that,” Hermes said.

Hermes said Chilifest is the same event every year and there’s not much more the local law enforcement can do to make it easier, but there is one thing he looks forward to as the event continues in the future.

“We always have this steady crowd coming in, but when it’s over on Friday night and Saturday night everybody wants to go home,” Hermes said. “So having FM 60 finished at least up to where that site is, the festival, it would be easier if it was finished.”

College Station Police said there were seven DWI arrests over the weekend and one DUI between Friday evening and Sunday, but they are unsure if they are related to Chilifest. Bryan Police didn’t report any arrests. The Texas Department of Public Safety expects to know about it’s Chilifest arrests later this week.

