Find peace, top tier care at CapRock Hospital

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you enter through the automatic doors at CapRock Hospital in Bryan, you’ll be greeted by the smiling faces of the front desk staff.

A majority of patients are escorted through the doors on the Emergency Room side of the hospital.

The first thing you’ll see when you enter is the CT scanner in Radiology. CapRock has full CAT scan imaging capability at both the hospital and 24-Hour Emergency Care location.

Dr. Lon Young says CapRock is what he calls “intentionally small.”

“We may be smaller than the other hospitals, but we function the same as any hospital. We have a CT scanner. We have ultrasound. We have a lab. We have an emergency room and inpatient for our patients. We do all the things hospitals do, it’s just smaller,” he explained.

One of their rooms is covered from floor to ceiling in murals of the ocean. Young says this is the Pediatric room, which they use to make younger patients feel more comfortable.

“This room illustrates the effort we go to to try to make an ER visit less stressful and a little bit more comfortable for our patients. Our rooms are big and spacious. It’s quiet,” he said.

CapRock Hospital also has a full lab in house, so patients do not have to wait to get results.

“When you take care of emergency room patients or inpatients, you have to be able to do lab work. Fortunately with technology today, even in a small space like ours, we can run most of the labs we need right here and we get them back in minutes,” Young said.

Once labs are tested and doctors have determined the status of the patient, they are able to treat them with the necessary medication from their in-house pharmacy.

“We have more than 400 medications that we keep on hand. Everything that you would need in an emergency, and most of what our patients need when they are in our hospital, we have. Anything we don’t have, we can get from one of the local pharmacies or hospitals,” Dr. Young said.

If patients have to stay longer than an ER visit, they are moved to the inpatient side of the hospital.

Dr. Young says compared to most traditional hospitals, CapRock’s doctors and nurses care for fewer patients at a given point in time, which results in an unequaled experience that is convenient, personal, private, and safe.

The hospital also provides a space for patients and their loved ones to gather.

“This is a place for patients and their families to spend time outside of their room, so they don’t feel cabin fever. Sometimes it’s good to have a conference with your doctor here. If family needs a break, they can come watch TV or have a snack. It’s just a nice area outside of the patient’s room for people to spend time,” Dr. Young said.

