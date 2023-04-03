Four short-lived tornadoes confirmed in Falls and Limestone Counties Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a supercell thunderstorm tracking from Falls to Leon County produced four separate short-lived, weak tornadoes Sunday evening. The initial touchdown occurred at 5:15 pm to the east of Marlin in Falls County, while the final touchdown was noted at 6:00 pm 12 miles to the west-northwest of Jewett, at Lake Limestone.

According to the agency, one supercell thunderstorm that developed in an unstable environment over Central Texas tracked across Eastern Falls County to the southern end of Limestone County. The four tornadoes that were produced from this storm are based on spotter reports, video, and picture evidence. For simplicity, the storm report has combined all the tornadoes into one track considering the damage is unknown or minor and the timing of each was short-lived. Each tornado was rated an EF-0.

Estimated Peak Wind: 70mph

Path length: 25.5 miles

Path width: 25 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

This was not one continuous long-track tornado. A parent supercell moving from east of Marlin to Lake Limestone produced at least 4 short-lived tornadoes along this track. Video and picture evidence shows each tornado was skinny, rope-like, and translucent. The only known damage reported was minor damage to trees. The known touchdowns are: In an open field about 7 miles east of Marlin just north of State Highway 7 in Falls County, in Limestone County as the storm crossed State Highway 14 to the north of Kosse, as the storm crossed FM 1246 between Thornton and Oletha, and near County Road 755 on the west side of Lake Limestone. Maximum estimated winds are 70 mph.

A tornado watch was in effect for all of North and Central Texas at the time this severe thunderstorm produced each of the tornadoes.

