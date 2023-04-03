Four short-lived tornadoes confirmed in Falls and Limestone Counties Sunday
Each are associated with unknown or very minor damage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a supercell thunderstorm tracking from Falls to Leon County produced four separate short-lived, weak tornadoes Sunday evening. The initial touchdown occurred at 5:15 pm to the east of Marlin in Falls County, while the final touchdown was noted at 6:00 pm 12 miles to the west-northwest of Jewett, at Lake Limestone.
According to the agency, one supercell thunderstorm that developed in an unstable environment over Central Texas tracked across Eastern Falls County to the southern end of Limestone County. The four tornadoes that were produced from this storm are based on spotter reports, video, and picture evidence. For simplicity, the storm report has combined all the tornadoes into one track considering the damage is unknown or minor and the timing of each was short-lived. Each tornado was rated an EF-0.
- Estimated Peak Wind: 70mph
- Path length: 25.5 miles
- Path width: 25 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
A tornado watch was in effect for all of North and Central Texas at the time this severe thunderstorm produced each of the tornadoes.
