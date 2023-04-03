Huntsville community rallies around couple of child diagnosed with life threating disorder

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Parents Collin and Kim Weiser said they weren’t expecting to expand their family when they found out they were pregnant.

However, at an early doctor’s appointment, the couple discovered they had a long road ahead of them when their son Elijah was diagnosed with a disorder called Trisomy 18.

According to medlineplus.gov Trisomy 18 or Edwards Syndrome is a chromosomal condition that can cause various health issues.

“There are just a handful of abnormalities they were finding, his bladder was larger than what it should have been for his age, and they thought that he had a clubbed foot and possibly two,″ said Kim.

After the couple broke the news to their friends and family the entire community responded with a major gesture.

“Our whole perspective was, this is our family and we need to rally around them and we believe God is a miracle worker and he can work a miracle, ” said Director of Chi Alpha campus ministries, Jason Bell.

Bell along with staff and members of Chi Alpha decided to start a 24-hour prayer tent. Until the May due date of baby Elijah, people will be praying around the clock at the Sam Houston University campus in Huntsville.

Collin said he believes the support is inspiring others.

“No matter what happens his name will always turn people towards god because that’s the meaning of it,” Collin said.

On average only five to ten percent of children with the disorder live past their first year. Collin and Kim said they’re going to keep praying regardless of what happens.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.