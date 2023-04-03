Indulge in a savory Lobster & Brie Omelette from Another Broken Egg

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You’ll be stuffed after chowing down on this Another Broken Egg indulgence.

The Lobster and Brie Omelette is just as it sounds. It’s a cream cheese-filled omelette, topped with Brie cheese and champagne butter sauce sautéed with lobster meat, tomatoes, and green onions.

“There’s a lot going on, but the flavors all come together so well,” Co-owner, Tap Bentz, said.

This might be an entrée you split with a friend because Bentz says it’s hard to finish in one sitting.

“This is definitely our most indulgent item on the menu,” Bentz said.

Bentz says he’s thankful for the hard work of his kitchen staff, who get up early in the morning to make sure service is the best it can be for every customer.

“When you think of a restaurant, you think of the front of house people because those are the faces you see, but we have a great group that works in the back. They do a phenomenal job and I’m happy I have them,” he said.

You can enjoy breakfast, brunch, and lunch at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

