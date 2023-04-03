A night of fashion and philanthropy at Power of the Purse

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a night of glitz and glamour in support of life-changing therapies for all in need in our community.

Power of the Purse 2023 is happening the evening of Friday, April 28 at Ice House on Main in Bryan.

This event benefits the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, which is the only freestanding nonprofit provider of comprehensive physical, occupational and speech therapy services in the entire Brazos Valley.

“Our mission is to help all patients in the Brazos Valley lead independent lives. We do that by providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Our goal is to serve the rehabilitation needs of everyone in our community, despite their ability to pay,” BVRC CEO, Alina Fifer, said.

The night will be filled with fun, from live music provided by the Jason Kyle Wickens Band to a plated dinner and cash bar to a fabulous live and silent auction featuring purses and other fashion items.

The program also includes several keynote speakers and a special presentation of BVRC’s 2023 Kid of the Year.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are still available. For sponsorship inquiries, email the Power of the Purse Event Committee at popbcstx@gmail.com.

You can purchase tickets for Power of the Purse here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
No further severe weather this evening
Tornado Watch expired for the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

At Dignity Memorial, they take great pride in providing compassionate and dignified military...
Plan a peaceful homegoing for our nation’s heroes
A majority of patients are escorted through the doors on the Emergency Room side of the hospital.
Find peace, top tier care at CapRock Hospital
It’s a cream cheese-filled omelette, topped with Brie cheese and champagne butter sauce sautéed...
Indulge in a savory Lobster & Brie Omelette from Another Broken Egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - CapRock Bryan Hospital tour
THE THR3E(Recurring) - CapRock Bryan Hospital tour