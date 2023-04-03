A night of fashion and philanthropy at Power of the Purse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a night of glitz and glamour in support of life-changing therapies for all in need in our community.

Power of the Purse 2023 is happening the evening of Friday, April 28 at Ice House on Main in Bryan.

This event benefits the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, which is the only freestanding nonprofit provider of comprehensive physical, occupational and speech therapy services in the entire Brazos Valley.

“Our mission is to help all patients in the Brazos Valley lead independent lives. We do that by providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Our goal is to serve the rehabilitation needs of everyone in our community, despite their ability to pay,” BVRC CEO, Alina Fifer, said.

The night will be filled with fun, from live music provided by the Jason Kyle Wickens Band to a plated dinner and cash bar to a fabulous live and silent auction featuring purses and other fashion items.

The program also includes several keynote speakers and a special presentation of BVRC’s 2023 Kid of the Year.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are still available. For sponsorship inquiries, email the Power of the Purse Event Committee at popbcstx@gmail.com.

You can purchase tickets for Power of the Purse here.

