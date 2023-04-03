No. 6 Women’s Golf Looks to Close out Regular Season at Silverado Showdown

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 2, 2023
NAPA, Calif. – The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to finish its regular season at the Silverado Showdown April 3-5 at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

The Lineup

Texas A&M and head coach Gerrod Chadwell are bringing Jennie Park, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. Park will be competing fresh off a tied-for-ninth finish at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Finish Strong

The Aggies are looking to wrap up a historic spring season with another solid outing. Texas A&M won the ICON Invitational and Clover Cup in dominant fashion. It posted the program’s lowest 54-hole score (-34) at the ICON and followed that up with the second-lowest 54-hole mark (-23) at the Clover Cup. The Maroon & White won both events by at least 10 strokes.

How To Keep Up

Live stats for the three-day tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Tee Time

The Maroon & White are scheduled to tee off at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to open the tournament.

The Field (Golfweek.com Ranking)

Oregon (5)

Texas A&M (6)

Arizona State (9)

San Jose State (11)

Northwestern (14)

USC (15)

Arizona (22)

Ohio State (30)

California (43)

Oregon State (56)

Washington (59)

Colorado (79)

Texas State (86)

Washington State (88)

San Francisco (102)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

