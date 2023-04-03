Plan a peaceful homegoing for our nation’s heroes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans have made immense sacrifices for our country and at Dignity Memorial, they take great pride in providing compassionate and dignified military funerals for those who have served in the armed forces.

The month of April has been specifically dedicated to all Brazos Valley veterans to make sure they and their loved ones are planning their services properly.

“Dignity Memorial is nationally recognized by the American Legion and VFW for taking care of services for our veterans at the time,” Shaun Miska, Memorial Funeral Chapel Family Service Coordinator, said.

He says a lot of veterans are unaware that they are welcome in national cemeteries for free. Plus, Dignity Memorial provides discounts for veterans and their families.

The Chapel will also handle assistance in securing veterans death benefits, coordinating with honor guards, and arranging for the playing of “Taps.”

“We want to give our veterans’ families what they deserve for the service our heroes provided to us,” Miska said.

Dignity Memorial provides a Veterans’ Planning Guide that includes all of the forms that need to be filled out for the folded flag, the playing of “Taps,” the 21 Gun Salute, and so on.

Additionally, the team will help file for a DD214. This is the discharge paperwork they need from the military to get their burial benefits.

Every month, Miska hosts a planning seminar at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station.

April’s seminars are dedicated to veterans. He says there are currently 30 veterans in attendance, but he’s hoping to see that number grow this month.

To attend a seminar, contact Miska directly by emailing shaun.miska@dignitymemorial.com or by calling (361)-212-2515.

“Bring a spouse. Bring a family member. Bring a friend. We want to spread the word, get it out there, and help prepare for these moments for our veterans,” Miska said.

