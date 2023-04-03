Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win David Gardner’s Jewelers prize

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Bryan-College Station St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

For $100, you can buy a ticket to be in the running to win a house built by Ranger Home Builders. The home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and it’s valued at around $300,000.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude.

If you reserve your ticket before April 7 you will be eligible for the Tickets on Sale prize - a Tudor Black Bay Chrono watch, 41mm steel case, steel bracelet courtesy of David Gardner’s Jewelers, as well as all other prizes.

“David Gardner’s Jewelers is extremely passionate about giving back to the Bryan-College Station community,” Bradley Brown said. “When it involves St. Jude, when it involves a lot of the other businesses in town that are all coming together to build this house, it’s a no-brainer for them to say let’s get involved and let’s get this taken care of.”

Tickets are available online or by calling (800) 219-8230.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police responded Saturday night to a shooting incident at a birthday party on E. Tom Green...
One dead, another injured in birthday party shooting in Brenham
This image from a TxDOT camera shows the wreckage from Saturday morning's deadly crash on the...
DPS identifies drivers killed in fiery crash on SH 249 in Grimes County
The location of the shooting was identified by neighbors as this home situated in the 2000...
Police investigate shooting at College Station house party
No further severe weather this evening
Tornado Watch expired for the entire Brazos Valley

Latest News

Reserve your ticket now for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a chance to win a prize from David...
Reserve your ticket now for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for a chance to win prize from David Gardner’s Jewelers
Ticket sales open now for 2023 Bryan-College Station St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Ticket sales open now for 2023 Bryan-College Station St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The 2023 Bryan-College Station St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway will give one Brazos Valley family...
St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway tickets now on sale
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday