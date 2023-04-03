Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win David Gardner’s Jewelers prize

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Bryan-College Station St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

For $100, you can buy a ticket to be in the running to win a house built by Ranger Home Builders. The home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and it’s valued at around $300,000.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude.

If you reserve your ticket before April 7 you will be eligible for the Tickets on Sale prize - a Tudor Black Bay Chrono watch, 41mm steel case, steel bracelet courtesy of David Gardner’s Jewelers, as well as all other prizes.

“David Gardner’s Jewelers is extremely passionate about giving back to the Bryan-College Station community,” Bradley Brown said. “When it involves St. Jude, when it involves a lot of the other businesses in town that are all coming together to build this house, it’s a no-brainer for them to say let’s get involved and let’s get this taken care of.”

Tickets are available online or by calling (800) 219-8230.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.