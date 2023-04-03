Sam Houston will hire Chris Mudge as its next head basketball coach

Chris Mudge
Chris Mudge(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston will hire Chris Mudge as its next head basketball coach, according to Jon Rothstein.

Mudge was an assistant under Jason Hooten, who was recently hired at New Mexico State.

Mudge joined head coach Hooten’s coaching staff in June 2010, and has helped direct the Bearkats to a 197-127 record during the past 10 seasons.

Prior to joining the Bearkat staff, Mudge served as the assistant coach at Midland College for two years, helping lead the Chaparrals to a 63-7 record and back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national top-10 rankings.

